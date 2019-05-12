ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All but one of the eastbound lanes of I-44 near Antire Road are closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene of an accident.
MoDOT officials said a crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. before the Antire Road exit ramp. The center lane is the only eastbound lane open. Expect delays.
