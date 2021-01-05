ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continue, many who received the first dose of Pfizer's two-injection vaccine are prepping for their second round.
BJC and Mercy began administering the second shots Monday, and SSM began Tuesday after receiving 10,000 doses.
St. Luke's will begin next week.
But according to the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, only about 55% to 60% of healthcare workers in those healthcare systems who were offered the vaccine have taken it.
Task Force officials haven’t heard from the remaining 40-45%, meaning those healthcare workers could be opting out of getting it, on vacation, or just haven’t made an appointment yet.
For some, the decision came down to personal experience.
Belinda Postol, an office manager for a local dental practice, said having an allergic reaction to another vaccine has given her pause.
"I guess I just need to see a little more. I'm not an anti-vaxxer, my background is in pediatric nursing. So I am certainly comfortable with vaccines," she said. "For my particular health case, and the situation I had in the past, I just need a little more information."
According to health officials in the SSM system, every person who took their first dose within the SSM, roughly 10,000 employees who qualified as Tier 1A, signed up for their follow-up dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.