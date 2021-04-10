NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is a big push happening Saturday to help St. Louis area residents realize the dream of owning their own home.
The BrightPath Steam Academy is partnering with Bank of America for a free on-line workshop which will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be advice on improving your credit score, and getting help with down payments.
The event is being targeted especially to residents of north St. Louis County.
Click here for more information.
