ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you run a small business and you need help learning how to apply for federal relief funds? A small business workshop Friday can help.
Several groups are coming together to offer an online information session of experts and local lenders who can help you apply for multiple loan programs and other technical assistance.
The session happens Friday, April 10 from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
You need to register for the webinar here, then you will be sent the link. You will also be able to submit questions ahead of time.
The webinar is being put on by the University of Missouri-St. Louis, MU Extension, North County Inc., Beyond Housing, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, and MOSource Link.
If you can’t attend the webinar, you can also reach out to the following resources:
