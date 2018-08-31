STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A Ste. Genevieve family has issued a warning after their teenage daughter was allegedly coerced into sending nude pictures online.
Now the family says they are being threatened and harassed.
In January, the teen was online talking with strangers, believed to be two men, through an app.
The men convinced the teen to send pictures and videos that showed "full frontal nudity", added the teen's mother.
The mother discovered the relationship existed in July.
"It's turned her little world upside down but I don't think she truly realizes the gravity of it," said the teen's father. "They would just put pressure on her [by saying] I don't want to talk to her unless you show me pictures. They were sending pictures to her and things like that."
Last month she deleted the apps and programs their daughter was using, hoping to end the ordeal.
But Thursday she received a text message at 3:30 a.m. demanding to speak with the 14-year-old or her nudes will be posted on the Internet.
The family is warning other parents to limit screen time for their kids and to express that once something is on the Internet, it lives there forever.
"This follows you through your entire life. My daughter's scared for life now," said the mother.
According to the family, the FBI and Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff Department are handling this investigation.
