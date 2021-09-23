ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A virtual career fair will take place Tuesday for members of the military, veterans and their spouses.
MilitaryX is hosting the online fair on Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be over 25 employers participating, including General Motors, Costco, Wholesale and Google.
Job seekers should pre-register for the free event by clicking here. Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering because companies could begin screening resumes prior to the event.
