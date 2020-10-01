ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Trick-or-Treat Soulard has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If a single costumed kid, family member, or resident participating in Trick or Treat Soulard were to contract COVID-19, none of us in Soulard would ever forgive ourselves,” read the organization’s Facebook post announcing the decision not to hold the event in 2020.
The Halloween event began in 2018 to provide children a safe place to trick-or-treat.
“Given the fact that Trick or Treat Soulard is truly a grass-roots, all-volunteer ‘happening’ there’s simply no way we can control crowds, guarantee social distancing, and ensure that people are wearing masks, sanitizing, and taking proper precautions. We’re just not comfortable of putting people at risk,” the social post continued.
Bill Shelton and Terri Lacey, the people behind Trick-or-Treat Soulard’s Facebook page, wrote there will probably still be residents handing out candy, but that it will happen in a low key, socially distanced atmosphere. They also wrote that next year’s event will be bigger and better than ever!
