ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Another Metro worker shortage will affect Cardinals game-goers Monday night and other passengers using the afternoon and evening Metro trips.
Metro Transit said a high number of workers called off work for the day and some are declining to work extra assignments.
Due to the driver shortage, the Redbird Express will not be in service for the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Brewers. However, MetroLink is still an option for fans headed to Busch Stadium.
Metro officials said they will utilize every qualified Metro employee possible to drive a MetroBus but it likely will not be sufficient to serve all the afternoon rush hour trips.
The Blue Line MetroLink trains resumed operation between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Fairview Heights MetroLink stations. Red Line and Blue line MetroLink passengers may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.
From 7 p.m. until the end of the Monday night service, Blu eLine trains will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations. Red Line and Blue Line services will operate on a 20-minute frequency.
Passengers traveling eastbound on the Blue Line will need to board a Red Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station to continue eastbound. Those going westbound will need to ride a Red Line train to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station and then transfer to a Blue Line train to continue westbound.
This is the latest day that a high number of Metro workers have called off work recently. Last week, MetroLink operators called out. There were also two other days in the last month that MetroBus workers called off in high numbers.
The reason for the mass call outs is because the transit company has been in contract negotiations with its main employee union. As a result, there have been several MetroBus and MetroLink delays as drivers continue to call out.
Metro told News 4 significant progress has been made in negotiating a new agreement for operators of MetroBus and MetroLink.
"Since June 2018, we have met with the ATU Local 788 on 18 different occasions, most recently on August 12. We will share a revised proposal with the ATU negotiating team early this week, and we are scheduled to meet again at the bargaining table later this week," said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Metro Transit Executive Director.
Metro said it will expand its information team hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to help riders with the delays. To contact the information team, call 314-231-2345 or text 314-207-9786.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.