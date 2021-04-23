Cardinals Reds Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, celebrates hitting a two-run home run with teammate Paul Goldschmidt during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals activated outfielder Tyler O'Neill Friday ahead of the series opener with the Cincinnati Reds.

O'Neill had been sidelined since April 10 when he strained his groin during an at-bat. Coming off his 2020 Gold Glove award, O'Neill had been an everyday starter for the Cardinals, but was batting .143 with a home run and one double.

John Nogowski was added to the IL retroactive to April 20 with a bone bruise on his left hand. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.