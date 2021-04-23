ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals activated outfielder Tyler O'Neill Friday ahead of the series opener with the Cincinnati Reds.
O'Neill had been sidelined since April 10 when he strained his groin during an at-bat. Coming off his 2020 Gold Glove award, O'Neill had been an everyday starter for the Cardinals, but was batting .143 with a home run and one double.
John Nogowski was added to the IL retroactive to April 20 with a bone bruise on his left hand.
