ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Thursday marks one year since 14 students and three staff members were killed after a gunman opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
In honor of the shooting victims, University City High School students organized a silent march Wednesday in remembrance.
Each shoe placed on the steps at U-City High represents a victim.
The event's organizers are members of the school’s Women’s Empowerment Club which focuses on intersectionality. They say intersectionality is here all oppression is connected.
“We want to keep bringing up the fact that school shootings are an issue and the issue of gun violence is so prevalent in our society and we’re trying to urge everyone to do something about it instead of talking about it for a few weeks,” said Rown Hole, organizer and University City High School senior.
Students say today represents their stand on all gun violence, even in St. Louis.
Hole says fellow classmates have been killed because of to gun violence.
