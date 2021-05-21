ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic shifted our way of life, St. Charles County leaders are reflecting on the decisions made and the impact of those decisions.
County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the biggest challenge of the pandemic was figuring out how to combat the rising number of people who frequented downtown St. Charles, after area counties and Illinois shut down.
"At one point, if you wanted to party the only place you could go was St. Charles County," he said. "Illinois was closed down, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, you had to go to one of the outer counties and we were the most accessible."
Ehlmann said the City of St. Charles ultimately imposed a closing time of 11 p.m. for bars and restaurants, but that rule was thrown out after several local restaurants sued the city and county over the decision.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Ehlmann and his staff sat down with numerous health experts, but ultimately decided to encourage mask wearing, rather than mandate it.
"We thought if we could convince them to do it on their own that was superior than demanding they do it especially because we weren't going to be able to enforce it anyway," he said.
The county never ordered a complete shutdown of businesses or restaurants and largely followed the state's guidance.
Kyle Dent, owner of Shamrocks Pub and Grill, said while it was a tough year, it would have been much worse without the freedom to make his own decisions.
"St. Charles has given us the option to run our businesses freely, for the most part, and it's a direct correlation to the profitability of this restaurant," he said. "I feel for my friends in St. Louis County, I don't know how they did it. They were absolutely handcuffed."
Dent said his restaurant voluntarily closed for two months at the beginning of the pandemic, but reopened in June 2020 and he was able to rehire most of his staff. The decision on how to keep guests and staff members safe, left up to him.
"St. Louis County just didn't have that," he said. "Again, I don't know how places there did it."
New data released by St. Charles County reveals it had a lower percentage of its population hospitalized due to COVID than surrounding areas. St. Charles County saw 2,385 patients hospitalized while St. Louis County had 7,607 and St. Louis City saw 2,435.
When broken down by the percentage of the population, St. Charles County saw .58 percent hospitalized by COVID, while St. Louis County saw .76 percent hospitalized.
Further, the county's death rate based on population was significantly lower than that of St. Louis County. St. Charles County saw .12 percent of its population die as a result of COVID, while St. Louis County saw a .22 percent death rate.
"They've used common sense and reasoning and trust their constituents, the people out here, to make the right decision," said Ray Sampson, who lives in St. Charles County.
Other residents said while no mandates are in place, people still act in a safe manner.
"It's not mandated but people are still taking precautions, people are still safe so I think they're going about it the right way," said Lakeysha Morris.
Others are pleased they are able to make their own decisions about masks, dining out or frequenting a business.
"I think it was great, they didn't try to quarantine us or bully us into believing something," said another.
