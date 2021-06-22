S. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Friends and family of Kimberly Penton held a vigil and a balloon release outside the St. John, Mo. Applebees where she was shot and killed exactly one year ago.

“We have such strong faith and God is definitely got his hands on us and helping us get through that. Without him I know we’d probably be lost," said Penton.

Her husband George said Kim and her friend Lakeisha Finch, who was also shot and is doing 30 hours of physical therapy a week, randomly stopped to eat at the Applebee's that night after their nearby workout class was canceled, not knowing Kim would never come home.

“Our last words to each other were, 'I love you' to each other," said Penton.

Volunteer Kinloch firefighter Arlydia Bufford was also shot inside the Applebee's.

“I don’t remember anything from the night and I don’t want to," said Bufford.“ I got shot right here and I’m blind in this eye. I can only see in this eye. I can’t see at all in this eye.”

Bufford didn't know the other women who were shot that night, but now she calls Finch one of her closest friends after meeting her in physical therapy.

“I call her almost everyday," said Bufford.

The accused gunman, Courtney Washington, has yet to be tried in court. The attack is believed to have been random.

“I know that the court systems are backed up because of COVID-19 and things like that, and so at this point, I know he’s not getting out of jail and we’re just, I’m trying to be patient and wait and he’ll have his day in court, and I’m sure he’ll be gone for the rest of his life," said Penton.

Finch and Penton's family have filed lawsuits against the company that owns the St. John Applebee's for a lack of security following repeated 911 calls from the business over the prior year.