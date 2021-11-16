CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It's been one year since restaurants and bars in St. Louis County were ordered to temporarily close their dining rooms amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The public health order came from County Executive Dr. Sam Page and kept dining rooms closed throughout the 2020 holiday season. This, as the then-leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said he did not think the closure of restaurants would have a substantial impact on community transmission.
"It felt much more political than anything else and we were the scapegoats," Benjamin Brown, owner of Satchmo's Bar and Grill, said.
Brown led a group of restaurant owners who looked to fight the public health order, some openly defying it by remaining open.
"We wanted to stand up for the people working for us, who we employ and really, it just seemed like the decisions being made were not in the interest of public health," he said.
Nearly a year later, Brown is proud of new legislation that limits governmental oversight. He said while he's lost some customers to his convictions, he's also gained some.
"I'm sure there's people that are no longer going to come and there are others that it solidified the support of us or brought in new people," he said.
This summer, Brown said he was forced to close one day a week because of staffing shortages. While that has since improved, dependable staff is hard to come by, he said, along with an array of supply chain challenges.
Across town, Roseann Espino, owner of Espino's Mexican Restaurant, said business is booming.
"We're back to pre-pandemic levels if not beyond," she said.
But she's facing similar struggles when it comes to hiring staff and points to last fall's shutdown as a reason.
"We lost staff, again, because they had to work so they all went over to St. Charles or other surrounding counties because they were still open," she said.
Combine staffing shortages with increasing prices of meat and other supplies and Espino said she's had to increase prices.
"I don't like doing that, but in order to maintain the quality and consistency, you have to."
At the Wolf Cafe in Ballwin, owner Bob Biriban's unique idea helped keep his business afloat.
Last December, the cafe sold "investor certificates." Like a gift certificate, customers could purchase one for any amount and Biriban added 20 percent of its value to the certificate to be redeemed after April 1.
"If we had not done that we would have closed the doors because we raised $33,000 for that promotion," he said.
That money allowed him to pay bills and maintain staff. Since then, he said business has improved and is only 20 to 30 percent down from pre-pandemic times.
"It's turned for the better," he said. "We're still not back to where we were before that but we're paying bills and trying to get staff."
While each of the business owners have faced both common and unique challenges, nearly all said they envy their counterparts in St. Charles County.
"I don't think you'll find a restaurant owner in St. Louis County that isn't envious," Brown said.
"No, we would not have been successful in St. Louis," Joe Ancmon, who owns Valenti's Deli in St. Charles, said.
Ancmon said St. Charles County helped to level the playing field by not imposing capacity restrictions and making masks optional.
"There were no Missouri license plates parking on this street," he said. "They were all from Illinois, some were Iowa. We saw a lot of out of state travel because we were open."
Sales have been mostly up and Ancmon opened another restaurant, Novellus, down the street from his deli.
"The concept is unlike anything on Main Street and it worked," he said. "We're working on opening a new sports bar right across the street too."
Ancmon said his ability to remain open throughout the pandemic also helped him gain a larger market share. Many first-time pandemic customers are now regulars, in addition to the customers he had before the pandemic.
"It was a key not to hold true to this is my business, this is how it runs," he said. "A couple restaurants have done that--they're not here."
As restaurant owners in both counties head into the holiday season, they're hopeful for what lies ahead, but can't help look back on this time last year and the financial blow they all endured.
"When you combine the obstacles the industry faces nationwide with the ones specific for St. Louis, it puts you in a difficult position and I think St. Charles was the benefactor in many of those things," Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.