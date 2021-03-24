JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One woman is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Jennings Wednesday.
According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Akins Drive at 5:21 p.m. and found two women with gunshot wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information was made available.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
