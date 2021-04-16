JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One-third of all Missourians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"One-third of all Missourians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, proving that we continue to make great progress in administering vaccines to residents across the state," Governor Mike Parson said Friday. "This milestone is great news for the people of Missouri, and we will continue working hard to keep this momentum. The vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage all eligible Missourians who have not yet received it to consider getting vaccinated."

According to the state, nearly 2.1 million Missourians have initiated vaccination and almost 1.4 million Missourians have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 60% of Missourians age 65 and older, some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, have been fully vaccinated, while 72% have received at least one dose.