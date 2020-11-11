ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- One-third of Illinois educators are considering leaving their profession in the midst of the pandemic.
The state education association says the concerns are over safety and stress.
In a poll of more than 1,300 Illinois educators, they asked how the pandemic experience has affected their career plans.
Twelve percent said they don't want to be a teacher anymore and ten percent are considering early retirement.
While thirteen percent of educators are re-evaluating their career path.
"I want to teach and I want to teach in person more than anything else, yet every day I still smile and I’m expected to act like I’m not always worried and exhausted from trying to keep up with all these changes. It's gotten to the point where about a month ago my husband decided to seriously go through our finances to see if we could afford losing my income,” said Glendale Heights teacher, Mariah Kline.
In a separate poll, Illinois educators say their workload is more than 50 percent more right now than it was last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.