ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person was shot and taken to the hospital in an officer-involved shooting overnight in East St. Louis.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting took place at 18th and Ridge Avenue. One person was shot and taken to the hospital. No other information on the victim has been released.
The Illinois State Police responded to the situation around midnight and are currently leading the investigation.
News 4 is working to learn more details and will update the story when new information comes in.
