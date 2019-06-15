ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was seriously injured in an accident at Natural Bridge and Cora in the Penrose neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The rollover accident occurred sometime before 5 a.m.
Authorities say the accident is blocking traffic.
News 4 crews are headed to the scene.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
