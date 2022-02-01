You have permission to edit this article.
One seriously injured following garbage truck crash on Rte. 141

Section of Route 141 closed following crash

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of northbound 141 are closed due to a Tuesday morning crash. 

Police responded to the area near Gregory Lane just before 5:30 a.m. for a crash involving a garbage truck and a car. At least one person was seriously injured.

No additional information released. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

