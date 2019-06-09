GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired near an apartment complex in Granite City, officials said.
One gunshot was reported in the 2100 block of Amos Ave Saturday evening. Police said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident happened near the Maryland Manor Apartments.
The Granite City Police Department said a person of interest is in custody and there are additional leads to investigate.
The case will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's office.
