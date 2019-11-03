GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police report that one person is in critical condition after being found shot multiple times at a home in the Metro East.
Granite City police said the possible shooter took off. No description was released.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Hodges Ave. Police said the victim was shot multiple times.
