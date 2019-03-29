JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person was shot at a McDonald's in Jennings Friday evening.
Police said one person was taken to a hospital after getting shot at a McDonald's at Jennings Station Road.
Police have not said if there's been any arrests and did not provide information on the victim's condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.