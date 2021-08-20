MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed Friday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Macoupin County.
According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 55 southbound near mile marker 46 at 4:20 p.m. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
All southbound lanes are being rerouted off the interstate at exit 52 at Litchfield. No other information was made available.
