CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield is closed in both directions following a deadly crash, police say.
Olive Boulevard is closed at River Valley Drive in both directions after a single vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police tell News 4 the vehicle hit a street light in the median on Olive and then started on fire. The driver was unable to escape the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.