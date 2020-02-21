SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person is fighting for their life after a fire Friday afternoon.
According to fire officials, they rushed a victim to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home on the 700 block of Nottingham.
Flames were reported in the basement of the home.
No other injuries were reported.
