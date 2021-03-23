NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Investigators are handling an overnight shooting in north St. Louis County that left one person wounded.
Police were called to the 600 block of Ludlow near Lilac for a shooting around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.