ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One person died when a fire broke at out an apartment complex for seniors in the Central West End Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out just before 4:00 p.m. in a first floor apartment at Park Place, which is located at Forest Park Ave and Newstead. A victim was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Other information was not immediately known.
