ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person has died after crashing into a tractor-trailer in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened along the 1000 block of Riverview Drive just before 2 p.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash. Video shows the semi-truck crashed through a concrete barrier and the front end of the other car involved was heavily damaged.
Police said the person inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the semi-truck driver was not released by law enforcement.
Accident reconstruction responded to the crash scene.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.