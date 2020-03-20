CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A major crash closed down at least three lanes of southbound I-270 past Page Avenue Friday morning.
Police said one person died in the crash. The name of that person has not been released.
The crash hampered traffic as it was backed up to McKelvey Road and eventually rerouted onto Highway 364.
Crews were just reopening 270 around 9:45 a.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene where it looks like four cars were involved in the crash. Three of the cars appear to be heavily damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.