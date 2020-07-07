ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 64 near New Baden Tuesday afternoon.
According to Illinois State Police, westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 25 are closed and will be closed for some time.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
No other information was made available.
