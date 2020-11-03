ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed following an early morning crash in Alton, Illinois.
The accident happened on Fosterburg Road near Culp around 6:30 a.m. Officials said one person was killed in the crash.
Alton Police said voters will need to head north on Fosterburg Road southbound to accesss the public works building to cast their vote.
It is unknown when the road will reopen.
