ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person has died following a crash on Highway 79 near I-70 Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the single vehicle was driving southbound on Highway 79 when it ran off the roadway, rolled several times and fell into an embankment near some railroad tracks.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers.
Other information was not immediately known.
