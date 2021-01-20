ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Officers have closed a North County intersection following a pursuit that ended in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.
Police are currently on the scene of the crash that ended at Bellefontaine Road and Jennings Station Road.
According to police, one person is dead at the scene.
The intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Drive is closed as police continue to investigate.
Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
Traffic will be restricted near the intersection of Bellefontaine Rd and Chain of Rocks Dr in the North County Precinct. Please use an alternative route for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/fGzFEO2b0J— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 20, 2021
No other information was made available.
