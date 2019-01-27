ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead after a high speed chase ended with the suspect's vehicle running into the back of a tractor trailer near St. Clair City, Sunday evening.
Officials said nobody in the tractor trailer was injured. The crash happened on westbound I-44 near the St. Clair exit in Franklin County.
The chase started at around 5:00 p.m. on westbound I-44 near Pacific. Missouri State Highway Patrol eventually picked up the chase.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
