NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal head-on crash in north St. Louis County Monday night.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the two vehicle head-on crash happened at Bellefontaine Road and I-270 around 6:30 p.m.
A vehicle was southbound on Bellefontaine when the other vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and collided head on.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.
