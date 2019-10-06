FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed after a vehicle left the roadway and crashed Sunday night in Ferguson.
Officers responded to the 9400 block of West Florissant Ave around 8:31 p.m. Sunday and found multiple people injured inside a vehicle. Police said the vehicle appears to have left the roadway and crashed.
The Ferguson Police Department said one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants were taken to a local hospital.
No other information was released .
If you have any information, call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
