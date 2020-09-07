BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot outside an apartment complex in Belleville Monday and police say one of them was the target while the other was a bystander.
Officers with the Belleville Police Department said their dispatch received a 911 call around 12:40 p.m. with loud background noise but no one said anything. The department received more calls and officer eventually went to the West Phesantwood apartments and saw evidence of a shooting in the parking lot and a forced entry nearby.
A short time after the initial 911 call, a 26-year-old man showed up at Memorial Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police said he was in critical condition and was taken to a St. Louis hospital.
Investigators learned that a 50-year-old man was apparently walking in the area, uninvolved in anything, and was hit by bullets. He is in stable condition.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Belleville Police at 618-234-1212.
