ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Albert Pujols, one of the greatest Cardinal players ever, returns to Busch Stadium Friday for the first time since he joined the Angles in 2012.
Ahead of his arrival, his teammate Adam Wainwright offered a hearty “welcome home” on Twitter, saying some kind words about the three-time MVP:
Welcome back @PujolsFive You were a great teammate, you are a great friend, and one of the greatest @Cardinals /baseball players to ever live. I don't know what the record for longest ovation is but I hope you pass that tonight— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) June 21, 2019
Pujols will face Michael Wacha when he faces off against the Cardinals at 7:15 Friday.
