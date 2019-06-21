PADRES CARDINALS NLDS BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright hug as San Diego's Dave Roberts walks off the filed after he was forced out at first base, ending Game 4 of a National League Division Series baseball game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006 in St. Louis. St. Louis won the game 6-2 and won the series. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Albert Pujols, one of the greatest Cardinal players ever, returns to Busch Stadium Friday for the first time since he joined the Angles in 2012.

Ahead of his arrival, his teammate Adam Wainwright offered a hearty “welcome home” on Twitter, saying some kind words about the three-time MVP:

Wainwright tweeted: “You were a great teammate, you are a great friend, and one of the greatest Cardinals/baseball players to ever live. I don’t know what the record for longest ovation is but I hope you pass that.”

Pujols will face Michael Wacha when he faces off against the Cardinals at 7:15 Friday.

