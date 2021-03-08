SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - From broken and boarded up windows, a long-vacant warehouse is transformed into a unique concept that will help women do the same: transform their lives.

“Rung for Women" is an organization that will literally help women move up the rungs on the economic opportunity ladder,” explained Leslie Gill, the president of Rung for Women.

New women-focused nonprofit to open in long vacant warehouse in Fox Park A vision to transform a city block in south St. Louis will also help transform women’s lives.

The idea has been years in the making and now they are ready to open their doors in Fox Park in south St. Louis to the first class of members. The nonprofit is bringing nine other nonprofits under one roof, as well as childcare, healthcare, a gym, and a community garden, in addition to provide career coaching, financial planning and professional development.

“It’s about convenience. It’s about removing the barriers,” explained Gill.

Rung for Women started initially as a nonprofit resale boutique and founder Ali Hogan realized it could be so much more. The first membership class is made up of 120 women from all backgrounds and parts of the region. They all make under $50,000 and are committing to a six-month program.

Alexis Creamer, 25, is one of the new members.

“I really hope to gain stability, a sense of confidence, a sense of self worth,” said Creamer.

Three million women have left the workforce across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and at Rung for Women, they hope to stop that erosion in the St. Louis area. Giving a leg up to women as they move beyond their current circumstances. For Gill, she says it’s not just about improving the lives of these women, but the city as a whole.

“We really see this as a game changer, as a life changer. We really see these women ascending into and beyond the middle class, making the region stronger, making the region safety,” said Gill.

To learn more about Rung for Women or to apply, head to their website.