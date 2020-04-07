ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) -- Just one month ago, Gov. Mike Parson announced the first person, a 20-year-old St. Louis County woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
The 20-year-old was studying abroad in Italy when she flew to Chicago and then took an Amtrak to St. Louis on March 4. She then felt ill and went to Mercy Hospital St. Louis where she was tested for the coronavirus, Parson said.
It came back positive three days later.
During a press conference, County Executive Sam Page said the woman's family disobeyed orders to self-quarantine and attended a father-daughter dance with Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School (VDOH) at the Ritz-Carlton with his other daughter
In a letter to parents, VDOH officials said the father and daughter didn't learn of the diagnosis until after they were already at the dance. They left the dance immediately after.
The Ladue family's attorney told News 4 they were never told to quarantine.
THE RESPONSE
Thirty days later, over 1,000 cases were reported in St. Louis County and local lawmakers issued several restrictions to help slow the spread.
In that time frame, things have changed significantly. Here's a timeline of events:
- March 13 - A state of emergency was put in place in St. Louis County, restricting gatherings of more than 250 people or less
- Gatherings were limited to 10 people or less shortly after. Restaurants were forced to close their dine-in area and just offer carry out and curbside services.
- March 23 - A stay-at-home order was put in place that was set to expire on April 22.
- April 3 - Parson then issued statewide stay-at-home order. The order is set to expire on April 24.
READ: Follow the latest details on coronavirus in Missouri and Illinois
The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Alex Garza said the peak in numbers is expected to hit in two to three weeks.
"We are on the steep part of the curve right now," Garza said, preparing St. Louisans for the next two or three weeks of increased numbers. "The next few weeks are going to be extremely difficult for the St. Louis region," Garza said.
He expects 80,000 people to have COVID-19 by the end of April. Garza added the curve can be successfully flattened if people abide by social distancing and take the other precautions including washing hands thoroughly.
Officials released a map highlighting cases numbers by individuals zip codes in St. Louis County, St. Louis City and St. Charles County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.