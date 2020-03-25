BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Schools across the country are adjusting to a new normal. Some students have been stuck at home for more than a week.
Students in the Metro East are on their eighth day of missing school.
They still have about two more weeks of no class to go.
Illinois' Department of Health has tracked hundreds of coronavirus cases. Governor JB Pritzker shut all schools down to help stop the spread.
Belleville Township Schools Superintendent Jeff Dozier said he’s shocked with the outcome so far.
"For me, it's kind of renewed my hope for the future. Because our students and our staff have really done an exceptional job adapting to this,” Dozier said.
The superintendent says one area of success he is seeing is e-learning.
"Whether it is Google classroom or something as simple as email. They had already things in place they were currently using."
Before the school closures, Dozier says his students had completed 73 percent of the school year.
Leteshia Allen is pleased with what her son's teacher has done.
"She made a private page for all of the first graders. She's been doing story time, keeping up with them and making sure they are staying on track,” Allen said.
The superintendent of schools plans to have a virtual meeting tonight to discuss how school leadership should move forward with the rest of the school year.
