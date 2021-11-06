ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One man was shot in the eye and another was shot several times Saturday, police said.
The two men were shot around 5:40 p.m. on Bessie Avenue in North City. The man who was shot in the eye was conscious and breathing. The second injured man was in and out of consciousness but still breathing.
Police did not release any other immediate information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.