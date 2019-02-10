ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A large fire broke out at the Wood River Refinery in Roxana Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Phillips 66 operates the refinery. Their spokeswoman Melissa Erker said one man was injured, but was able to walk to the ambulance that was waiting on site.
Witnesses told News 4 the explosion shook the ground. The Alton Fire Department and the Wood River police responded to the scene.
Erker said an "event at the refinery resulted in a fire in one of the process units".
She added that all other employees and contractors have been accounted for.
Erker added they will continue to monitor the air quality in the area and investigate what caused the fire.
The 2,200-acre refinery is about 15 miles northeast of St. Louis.
This is a developing situation. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
