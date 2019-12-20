FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One man is dead in a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in St. Louis County.
Ferguson police said two men in their 20s were shot. One of them died. The condition of the second shooting victim has not been released.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Canfield Drive and West Florissant Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene near the Canfield Green Apartments.
The Major Case Squad has been called to investigate this killing.
