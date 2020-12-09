ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A family of four will get a chance to spend a night in one of New York City's iconic toy stores later this December.
Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia made a giant piano famous in the movie Big. This piano is inside New York City's FAO Shwarz toy store and now people can spend the night in the iconic Manhattan store. You do, however, need to be a New York City resident.
The store is listed on Airbnb for one night only for only $25. An online lottery for the stay begins on Dec. 15. The one-night stay will be on Dec. 21.
Click here to learn more.
