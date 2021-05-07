ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As Cardinal fans continue to buzz about the release of Albert Pujols, and the possibility of a reunion in St. Louis (even if only for nostalgia's sake), another legendary Redbird seemed to have the same idea.

Posting on Instagram Thursday, Yadier Molina seemed to be recruiting Pujols to come back to the Gateway City.

[READ: Angels release Albert Pujols]

The post features a photo of Pujols and Molina posing together while holding each other's jersey, with the caption "nos unimos bro?" and the English translation: "one last dance bro?" accompanied by the thinking emoji.

Rumors and reports of an upcoming retirement for the former Cardinals superstar had circulated in the spring as Pujols entered the final year of his playing contract with the Angels. Though the clamoring on social media has already begun for Pujols to return to the Cardinals to finish his Hall of Fame career where it began, and Molina's voice is now among that chorus.

Arenado has message for Albert Pujols: 'I hope you get to go out the right way' Nolan Arenado ended his media briefing Friday with kind words for former Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, saying he is his favorite player.

Molina, who signed a one-year deal to return to the Cardinals this year, debuted three years after Pujols with the Cardinals, but played from 2004 through 2011 with the future Hall of Fame first baseman, winning two world series.