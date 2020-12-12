HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed Saturday after a triple shooting near Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood just off of Interstate 270.
Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department found three people shot in the 400 block of Candle Light Lane around 4:20 p.m. Police said all were taken to hospitals and one of them later died from the injuries.
It's still unclear what led to the shooting. Our crews on the scene saw several evidence markers and at least one car with bullet holes.
The department said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis will take over the case. Call them at 314-264-7402 if you have any information.
