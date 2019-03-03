LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Russell Folsom from Troy, Missouri was traveling in his Chevrolet Silverado when it travelled off the left side of Highway 47 and overturned.
Folsom was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The MSHP have not determined a cause for the crash. ‘
This story will be updated when new information is available.
