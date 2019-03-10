ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Florissant man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in St. Peters, Missouri, late Saturday night.
Police said they responded to the single vehicle accident at the 3000 block of Premier Parkway just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police identified the man killed as 26-year-old Darrell Cook. After an investigation, they determined Cook was driving the Mustang Shelby Cobra 500 eastbound on Premier Parkway from Spencer Road when he lost control of his car and hit a culvert in front of the Amazon parking lot. Cook was not restrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have yet to determine why Cook lost control of his car.
The St. Peters Accident Reconstructionist were called to the scene to figure out what lead up to the accident.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
