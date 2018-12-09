NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An individual was killed in a shooting which occurred at a sports bar in North St. Louis County early Sunday morning.
Police were on the scene outside Cuetopia II off of West Florissant Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
In a release, police said they responded to Mystic Grille, which is in the same strip mall as Cuetopia II, around 1:15 a.m.
It is not yet clear if there is any connection between the two locations.
County police taped off several of the connecting businesses while they were investigating.
County police couldn’t say whether the shooting took place inside Cuetopia II or in the bar's parking lot. They also did not have details about the victim except that they died from their injuries.
Incidents of violence have occurred in the same area in the past.
A man and a woman were shot outside of the sports bar last November. Police said a man assaulted a woman and then shot a man who tried to help her.
The woman was later shot by a police officer. Police said the woman walked outside with a gun, and when an officer told her to drop the weapon, she refused.
In March of 2015, News 4 also went to the bar after a 21-year old man was shot outside of it. At the time, owners promised to beef up security.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.
